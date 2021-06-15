L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L’Oréal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $93.29. 32,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,605. The company has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $93.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

