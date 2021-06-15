Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

LOW traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $187.32. 106,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,532. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.