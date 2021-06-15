Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Lumber Liquidators worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of LL stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $642.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

