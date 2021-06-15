Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LNEGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

