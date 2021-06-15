Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lydall were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:LDL opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.29. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

