Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 126.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,803,623 shares of company stock valued at $118,060,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

