M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.21. 31,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

