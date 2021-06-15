M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

ARKK stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 483,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

