M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,863 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

QQQJ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 9,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

