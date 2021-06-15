M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,209. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

