M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,366 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PYPL traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.22 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

