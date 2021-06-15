Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MQBKY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $2.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

