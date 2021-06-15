Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.37

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $12.14. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGTA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a market cap of $556.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

