Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,337 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 42,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.