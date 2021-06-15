MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50,815 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

