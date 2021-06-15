MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.35 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $47.36 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00775280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043096 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 304,584,503 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

