Mariner Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises 1.7% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,630 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 5,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,490. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

