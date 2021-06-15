Mariner Investment Group LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,354 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,806. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

