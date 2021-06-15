MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $3,140,480.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

MarketAxess stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $452.52. 269,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,975. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

