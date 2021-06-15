Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MAKSY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MAKSY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

