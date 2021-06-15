Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $298.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.63.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.03. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $188.32 and a 52 week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.