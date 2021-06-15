Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.69. 90,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.09. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

