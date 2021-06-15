Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) announced a dividend on Friday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MIG1 opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £57.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.16. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57).

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

