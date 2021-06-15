Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of Medallia stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,861 shares of company stock worth $10,562,582. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

