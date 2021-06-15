Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $541.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $541.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00427370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003558 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.62 or 0.01130670 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

