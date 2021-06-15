MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $753.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00784360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.45 or 0.07879373 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

