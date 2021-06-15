Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.18 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $19,578,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

