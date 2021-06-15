Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

