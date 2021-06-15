Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 521 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

NYSE GNRC opened at $355.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

