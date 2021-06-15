Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $$13.20 during midday trading on Monday. Mercialys has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

