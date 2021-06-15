Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 13,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,619. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.