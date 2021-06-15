Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 13,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,619. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.