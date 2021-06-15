Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

