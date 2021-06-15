Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,606. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

