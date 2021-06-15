Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.33 and a quick ratio of 17.33. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.