Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $381,430.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $381,430.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.10 or 0.06378066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00144454 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,493,971 coins and its circulating supply is 78,493,873 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.