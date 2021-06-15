MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

