Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $7.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.01 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.42 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.92 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,664 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

