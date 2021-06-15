Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

