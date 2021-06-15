Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 8,528 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after buying an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

