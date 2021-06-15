Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $202,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.