Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ciena by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ciena by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,818 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.