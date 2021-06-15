Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 295 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $19,298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $164.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

