Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

