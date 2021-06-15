MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00016977 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $73.10 million and approximately $353,722.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00438118 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.26 or 0.01103532 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,743,687 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

