Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 16,927 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $712,118.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlueLinx stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 2,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in BlueLinx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in BlueLinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

