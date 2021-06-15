Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 56,654 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BorgWarner by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

