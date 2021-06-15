Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FOX by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOXA opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

