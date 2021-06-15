Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

