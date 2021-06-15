Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,024 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,083 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $345.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.72 and a 1-year high of $349.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

