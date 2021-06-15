Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,513 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,402,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

